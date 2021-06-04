Rain chances rise over the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers across portions of SGA Friday. Areas west of I-75 are on the receiving end with pockets of moderate to heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms. Rain tapers off through the evening but there’s more on tap the next 7 days.
The weekend kicks off with slightly drier air in place therefore rain chances are slim. Isolated showers will pop up in a few areas otherwise mostly cloudy and dry. Sunday moisture increases which brings scattered showers and thunderstorms back through the afternoon evening. Then Monday more rain which brings a good coverage areawide . For the rest of the week, rain chances decrease and temperatures rise from the mid 80s to mid 90s..
