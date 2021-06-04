Georgia’s Own Credit Union announces scholarship recipients

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia’s Own Credit Union, the third-largest credit union in Georgia, announced its 2021 winners of its annual college scholarship programs.
The 2021 Jump Start Scholarship awarded $1,000 to 20 high school seniors in Southwest Georgia to use for the 2021-2022 academic year.
“We are elated to once again provide financial assistance through our annual scholarships to well-deserving and hardworking students,” said Barry Heape, the Southwest regional president for Georgia’s Own Credit Union. “We had a fantastic group of candidates for this year’s selections and even had applicants from outside our region, including the Metro Atlanta area. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide aid, especially after an incredibly difficult year due to the coronavirus pandemic.”
Below is a full list of the winners and their high school:
- Robert S. Alexander High School: Jayden Mauney
- Westover High School: Madison Blackmon, Mary Taylor, Alicia Lewis
- Americus High School: Kennedy Williams
- Strong Rock Christian School: Austin Reid
- Terrell High School: Jazmyn Dydell, Adrianna Huckaby
- West Forsyth High School: Kendall Rosenberger
- Duluth High School: Emma Barrett
- Deerfield Windsor: Ansley Reich, Drew Reich
- Bainbridge High School: Ari Patterson
- Allatoona High School: Andrew Davis
- Decatur High School: Zuri Hightower
- Pelham High School: Mary Walton
- Rockdale High School: Leah Jackson
- South Forsyth High School: Elijah John Cho
- Dekalb School of the Arts: Chelsea Beauford
- Brookwood High School: Kaimet Haile
To apply for the Jump Start scholarship, Georgia’s Own student members had to submit a short essay detailing their career goals, current endeavors and what they plan to achieve in the future.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.