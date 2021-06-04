The Georgia ‘Underdogs’ face No. 1 Oklahoma in elimination bracket

OKLAHOMA CITY, Ga. (WALB) - Day two of the Women’s College World Series was underway, Friday.
The Lady Bulldogs of Georgia narrowly lost to Oklahoma State in the opening round. Now, the attention is focused on Saturday.
The ‘Underdogs’ kept the game in reach against 5th ranked Oklahoma State, Thursday. Mary Wilson Avant pitched a beautiful game, with plenty of movement in the zone, giving up 5 hits and one home run.
The game came down to a decisive 7th inning, specifically when CJ Landrum came back to third instead of charging home with just one out. Coach Lu Harris-Champer explaining what happened at third base.
”We had a chance to get home when the ball got passed to the second baseman and I was sending her and when I turned around she was coming back at me and I didn’t have time to reel her back in so I have to be able to get in a position where she can see me better so that we don’t have that mishap,” said Harris-Champer.
The Bulldogs wouldn’t be able to plate another run in the 7th, dropping to OK State 3-2.
Now in the elimination bracket, the Dawgs face another tough challenge, taking on top-seeded Oklahoma. A familiar team for Georgia, one they’ve met twice this season splitting the series.
Harris-Champer added, ”The good thing about it is we know them. The girls know they can compete and I think it’s like Syd said, we’re going to go out there and play Georgia softball and compete and do the best that we can for our team and our university. They’re a great team, you watch them through the year, they do a lot of good things and so do our girls. And I can’t wait to get out and play again.”
The Bulldogs and the Sooners square off Saturday at noon.
