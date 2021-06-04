DOCO Dist. 2 School Board candidates talk qualifications & goals

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) For the first time we’re hearing from the candidates looking to be the next Dougherty County School System’s District Two leader, since the special election was announced after the passing of Milton “June Bug” Griffin.
The candidates are:
Norma Gaines-Heath, Dr. Debra Wiley, Gary Ball Sr., Julian Hall, Dr. Alma Noble, and Kenneth Florence.
We asked all six candidates what makes them qualified for the position and what would they do for students if elected, and here are their responses.
Gaines-Heath said, “I have 25 years of teaching experience within the Dougherty County School System, one school system, and I am passionate about children, education their learning and also parents and the role that they play, and therefore I’m dedicated and committed to serving the District 2 which I’ve lived in all of my life, practically.”
Wiley replied, “As a preparer of educators and educational leaders, and being a skilled practitioner, I bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and possessing improvement training that will help the board and district achieve operational excellence because mastery of content and excellence are benchmarks that I believe are important to meeting our students’ needs.”
Ball Sr. said ”I retired with 40 years as a public safety officer. I am also a former Dougherty County School System substitute teacher. I am for bettering all students and supporting our educational stakeholders through quality leadership and loyalty wanting every student to excel in and out of the classroom.”
Hall said ”Well, I’ve had 22 years in some capacity with the school system. I’ve erected a lot of different programs when I was working there. What we’re trying to do is implement different programs. Going through not just the 4C programs or anything like that, but maybe even get children to look at their options, and that’s why we labeled our campaign as “Children First.”
Noble replied, ”I have over 50 years of experience in education, 30 years with the Dougherty County School System, another 20 as a private childcare provider. I love education. I love seeing our children grow and develop. I would involve our families and the community to ensure that all children have a future and can become predictive citizens.”
Florence said, ”I go to all the city commission meetings, the county commission, and school board meetings. So I got insight on what’s going on here in our city and I work with all the entities city, county, and the school board and I find out that there’s a lot of money coming to our city, and that’s what I want to be part of if I get elected on the school board, to make sure that money gets to our kids.”
The election is Tuesday June 15th.
Early voting is underway at the Riverfront Resource Center, also known as the Candy Room, at 125 Pine Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You have roughly one more week of early voting.
