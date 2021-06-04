Do you know the warning signs of child abuse?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Child abuse cases tend to go up during the summer.
The Lily Pad SANE Center reported that 80 percent of victims know their abuser.
Mary Martinez, the executive director of the Lily Pad SANE Center, said that when you’re traveling during the summer, visiting family and friends, you don’t normally see what could make children more susceptible to abuse.
Warning signs vary from child to child, including them being underweight or underdeveloped.
“If a child has knowledge that is inappropriate for their age, if a child has bruises or burns or bites they can’t explain or if their explanation doesn’t match the injury, those are all things parents and caregivers can look out for,” said Martinez.
If a child tells you about abuse, or you suspect it, you should report it.
You can anonymously tell the Department of Family and Children Services or law enforcement.
Making these types of reports could prevent a child from being abused or assaulted again.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.