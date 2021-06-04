Arrest made in Remerton double homicide

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in the shooting deaths of Sherrod Gore, 23, of Adel, and Jamar Walton, 21, of Valdosta, in Remerton on May 28, according to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
The GBI said Ronald Welsh, 20, of Valdosta, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to the GBI, Welsh was caught when Shaniya Brooks, 19, of Valdosta, was pulled over by Cook County deputies for speeding on I-75 North. Welsh was a passenger in the vehicle.
Brooks was arrested for hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.
The press release states that Welsh will be taken to Lowndes County for booking. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Welsh went straight to Lowndes County from the scene.
WALB has submitted a request for Welsh’s mugshot.
