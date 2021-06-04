UPDATE: Man in custody following Albany standoff

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff Friday night with Albany police and a man who had a gun ended without incident.
WALB News 10 was notified Friday evening that there was a heavy police presence near the intersection of Dawson Road and Lucille Street.
APD responded to our request for information by saying there was a wanted person in the 1200 block of Julia Avenue who put a gun to his head and threatened suicide.
Police said that along with APD, a hostage negotiator and SWAT were on the scene.
Just after 10:15 p.m., police told WALB that the man had been taken into custody.
