UPDATE: Man in custody following Albany standoff
By Krista Monk | June 4, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 10:30 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A standoff Friday night with Albany police and a man who had a gun ended without incident.

WALB News 10 was notified Friday evening that there was a heavy police presence near the intersection of Dawson Road and Lucille Street.

Scene of Albany standoff on June, 4, 2021. (Source: WALB)

APD responded to our request for information by saying there was a wanted person in the 1200 block of Julia Avenue who put a gun to his head and threatened suicide.

Police said that along with APD, a hostage negotiator and SWAT were on the scene.

Just after 10:15 p.m., police told WALB that the man had been taken into custody.

