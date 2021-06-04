Albany Parks & Rec opens pools, other activities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - School’s out, and the summer camps and programs within the City of Albany are heating up
There are currently around 10 programs and activities for practically all ages open right now.
Some of the more popular programs are youth basketball and youth track. Interim Director for the City of Albany’s Recreation & Parks Department, Craig Potter, said participation numbers are looking good so far.
“Naturally they’re higher than last year but (compared to) the year before they were probably down just slightly. I guess it might be due to people being still cautious. They might be a little lower but they’re not way down,” Potter said.
Now if you’re wanting to cool off, the Driskell Pool is open.
Also, water aerobics, body sculpting, and more are also available.
To find out how you can get in the water or sign up for any programs, click here or call 229-430-5222.
