WALB Investigates: 30 years of inequity, Albany firefighters demand fair pay

“You do a pay study and you reveal that your firefighters should be making more. That’s your first-rank firefighter. Well, if you say they should make three percent more, you adjust the entire scale up three percent,” said Gibney. “Well, now you’ve maintained the integrity of the scale, the integrity of the ranks and everybody’s efforts and promotion and what they’ve put in to get there. But when you just move the firefighters up, you’ve skewed the whole thing so they’re going to start passing people along their journey.”