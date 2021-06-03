Rain likely the next 7 days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms covered a small portions of SGA Thursday. Most of the rain was along and east of I-75. Our chances of rain continue with more to come in the days ahead including the weekend.
Rain chances of 40 to 60% bring a good coverage of measurable rain of 1-2″ through next week. Not all day rain nor a washout but at least this brings an end to the extended dry spell.
Seasonal temperatures hold with highs around 90 and lows near 70.
