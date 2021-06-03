Phoebe Health, Let’s Talk Radio and Staples team up again to offer COVID-19 shots

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Are you looking to get your COVID-19 shot?
Well, you can this Saturday as Let’s Talk Radio Show, Phoebe Putney Health System and Staples join forces once again to make sure Albany residents are vaccinated.
The Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinic will be on-site in the Staples parking lot giving COVID-19 shots to all who have not received their first dose. They will also be giving the second shot to those who received the first shot at this location last month.
The mobile clinic will be there on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
