GSW Men’s Basketball Hosts Youth Camp

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Camp season continues to pick up steam now that June has arrived, a month that is a busy one for GSW as the Canes will be hosting 8 separate events.
The calendar of events begins on the hardwood as the GSW Storm Dome was the place to be. The Canes men’s basketball program is hosting their youth camp this week.
20 young stars from the age of 6 to 13 took to the floor to learn the basics from one of the best basketball teams division two has to offer.
The guys played knock out, showcased their handles and even broke out the whiffle ball, the goal, to just get active and have a blast.
”Not being able to get the kids out here last summer, it’s been a little over 20 months I guess you could say, just helping them develop and grow, get better and also have a good time while doing all of those things,” said Hurricanes assistant basketball coach A.J. Clark. “First and foremost we want them to have fun, we want them to be able to grow and learn and just be able to take something from these four days that we have to spend with them. Having fun is the most important thing, being able to learn and enjoy the game of basketball is important for us.”
Camp will come to a close on Friday.
