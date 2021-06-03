GSW Men’s Basketball Hosts Youth Camp

”Not being able to get the kids out here last summer, it’s been a little over 20 months I guess you could say, just helping them develop and grow, get better and also have a good time while doing all of those things,” said Hurricanes assistant basketball coach A.J. Clark. “First and foremost we want them to have fun, we want them to be able to grow and learn and just be able to take something from these four days that we have to spend with them. Having fun is the most important thing, being able to learn and enjoy the game of basketball is important for us.”