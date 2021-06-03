Flint River search resumed for missing swimmer

Flint River search resumed for missing swimmer
Ransom was seen swimming in the Flint River, but went under the water (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | June 3, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 11:49 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - About 8:00 Thursday morning, an intensive search for a swimmer who went missing Wednesday resumed, with multiple agencies participating.

Therrond Ransom, 22, still has not been located since he was reported missing about 4:30 Wednesday, on the river near the 100 block of West Oakridge Drive.

The search is for a 22-year-old man who was swimming under the bridge.
The search is for a 22-year-old man who was swimming under the bridge. (Source: WALB)

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Albany Fire Department (AFD) began conducting a search and rescue in the Flint River near Oakridge Bridge Wednesday afternoon. A helicopter was also brought in to help. The Albany Police Department (APD) and AFD first responded on a call about a possible drowning Wednesday.

A search and rescue is underway in Albany
A search and rescue is underway in Albany (Source: WALB)

APD said a witness told them that Ransom swam across the Flint River and back, and when he attempted it a second time, he didn’t make it back, and went under the water and didn’t resurface.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.