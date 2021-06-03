Flint River search resumed for missing swimmer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - About 8:00 Thursday morning, an intensive search for a swimmer who went missing Wednesday resumed, with multiple agencies participating.
Therrond Ransom, 22, still has not been located since he was reported missing about 4:30 Wednesday, on the river near the 100 block of West Oakridge Drive.
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Albany Fire Department (AFD) began conducting a search and rescue in the Flint River near Oakridge Bridge Wednesday afternoon. A helicopter was also brought in to help. The Albany Police Department (APD) and AFD first responded on a call about a possible drowning Wednesday.
APD said a witness told them that Ransom swam across the Flint River and back, and when he attempted it a second time, he didn’t make it back, and went under the water and didn’t resurface.
