Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office recognizes employees of the month

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office recently announced its employee of the month for June.
Here at WALB, we’re sending congratulations to Deputy Fredrick Thomas.
Fredrick has been employed since 2018 and currently works in the department’s Uniform Division.
We’re also sending congratulations to Officer Ulylisa Thomas with the Dougherty County Jail Facility. She was named their employee of the month for June.
Ulylisa has been employed since 2018 and currently works at the jail.
Both Fredrick and Ulylisa were thanked for their hard work and dedication to their jobs.
