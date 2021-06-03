Albany works to split $290 million FY 2022 budget

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - City departments in Albany are hoping for big money to fund their top priorities this budget cycle.
There is more than $290 million in this fiscal year’s proposed budget.
A budget workshop Tuesday will put a special focus on five city departments.
“We’ve scheduled a deep dive into the police department, the fire department, recreation and parks, utility operations and code enforcement,” said Interim City Manager Steven Carter.
Each department has unique needs.
“The gunshot detection system and the recently completed department study will give us plenty at the police department to debate. Fire department pay issues have been an issue that I think we’ll have to do some debating on,” said Carter.
Commissioner Jon Howard said addressing concerns in those areas will help with department retention.
“In order to keep firemen in the city of Albany, Ga. and Southwest Georgia, you’re going to have to pay a competitive salary which they will likely do,” said Howard.
Of the $290 million, there are about $165 million proposed for utility funds. That’s going to include things like solid waste, sewer and stormwater maintenance.
Carter said the last opportunity to make adjustments to the budget will be June 15 and the final budget will be presented on June 22.
