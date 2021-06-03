Albany roadside cleanup underway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany is conducting a needed cleanup of the rights of way along a major roadway Thursday morning.
The Albany Public Works Department is continuing the “Operation Clean Sweep Project.”
The focus will be on high traffic areas starting at Slappey Boulevard from Ledo Road to Newton Road. Clean-up will include curb trimming, weed eating, and litter pick-up.
Any signs on utility poles and along the city right-of-way will be considered litter and discarded. Political signs will be recovered and taken to the Public Works Department located at 1900 North Monroe Street.
Political candidates may retrieve their campaign signs Monday-Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. until June 16, 2021.
Everyone should remember that signs placed on the right-of-way anywhere within the city limits are illegal and will be removed. Citations for placing them there can be issued.
