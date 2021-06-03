Albany kids have options for summertime activities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany State Youth Program has been around for over four decades, but now, they’re trying to expand.
The coordinator of the youth program, Jesse Massey, says they’re trying to increase resources so more kids can participate in the program.
“We’ve been a part of ASU for 45 plus years. We’re trying to keep and make sure the program is fully supported,” he said. “There’s probably a number of people in this building that can say they’ve come through the halls of NYSP.”
The Albany State Youth Enrichment Program is formally known as NYSP. The Albany City Commission asked Massey to bring them a budget for a possible team-up.
“That means we can get more people to work with the children in the facilities. We got a pool, we got classrooms, we got technology.”
He says they aren’t serving anywhere near the number of kids that they could be.
“We got slots for four hundred kids. This year, we can only take 250. Usually, we have 400 or 500. Next year it can be even better,” he said.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.