Albany church provides items to assist the community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Victory Tabernacle/Jesus Is The Answer Ministry is offering free items to the public this Saturday.
Evangelist Rushie Berry says that the church has free food, clothes, shoes, purses, toys, bicycles, household items, and more for the entire family.
The event happens from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Saturday, June 5, at Victory Tabernacle Multiplex, 3250 Sylvester Road, Albany.
It is sponsored by Victory Tabernacle/Jesus Is The Answer Ministry. For more info, call 229-462-1143.
