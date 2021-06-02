17-year-old in April Dawson homicide investigation identified

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A 17-year-old girl found dead at a Dawson hotel in April has been identified, according to Dawson Public Safety Chief Frank Thornton.
Ykedria Lowe was found dead at the Deluxe Inn on April 17.
Thornton said Lowe, who is from Albany, was at a gathering of people at the motel when something escalated, leading to her death.
Dawson police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are still investigating the incident as a homicide and are waiting on the return of evidence from the GBI Crime Lab.
Thornton said there is a person of interest but their identity is not being released this time. Law enforcement is still trying to track down witnesses.
Autopsy results are also not available at this time, according to Thornton.
Thornton said Lowe spent time in both Albany and Dawson.
