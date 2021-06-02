WorkSource Georgia, Eckerd Connects offer free GED programs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia WorkSource and Eckerd Connects are helping young people find employment and further their education.
The agencies are looking for more South Georgians to enroll in their free GED program.
“You can be your best friend or your own worst nightmare by saying what I cannot do,” said Operations Instructor James Blocker.
Staff members at Eckerd Connects in Albany said they often hear stories from young people who want to get back into school or the workforce, but they don’t always know where to start. The organization said its goal is to help change that.
“Let’s put it on a different twist, a different turn. And suddenly you say, ‘I’m doing this,’” said Blocker.
The organization has partnered with residents in seven counties across Southwest Georgia to help them get their GED.
“What we’ve noticed is a lot of employers, their issue is the GED. A lot of their employees do not have a GED,” said Career Coach Mayra Saavedra. “We get them in as soon as possible. We get them in, we do the intake process, they take a test and then from there, we just ask them to work with us. We’re willing to help them every step of the way.”
The program is designed for out-of-school young adults between the ages of 19-24.
“We have a wonderful team here of people who actually care for young people and we will go to bat and we will be their support system all the way through,” said Workforce Development Specialist Andrew Hughlett.
If you would like to learn more about the program, you can visit the Eckerd Connects website or by visiting the Albany Office at 317 West Oglethorpe Blvd., Suite C. You can also contact the office by phone at (229) 405-8209.
