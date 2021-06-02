Voices of COVID-19, Season 2, Episode 16: Where we started, where we are and what’s next

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB has launched Season 2 of the “Voices of COVID-19” podcast.
Host Krista Monk spoke with Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO Scott Steiner. In the final episode of the podcast series, the two discussed how far Dougherty County and South Georgia have come since the beginning of the pandemic. They also talked about the vaccine, how many shots Phoebe has distributed and what the future looks like when it comes to the coronavirus. So, what does Steiner see as the next steps for Phoebe and the community?
Listen to the sixteenth episode of Season 2 below:
