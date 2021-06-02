Valdosta’s FY 2022 proposed budget up for discussion Thursday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you live, work or go to school in Valdosta, Thursday’s your chance to weigh in on next year’s budget.
The proposed fiscal year 2022 budget is more than $124 million. That’s about $9 million more than last year.
Valdosta City Manager Mark Barber said that’s because they plan to continue big capital and quality of life projects.
“We want folks to attend so they can take part in the government and see where the money is spent. We hear a lot these days about transparency and accountability. Well, this is where citizens need to start to fully understand how their local government works,” said Barber.
The hearing will take place Thursday at 3 p.m. in the council chamber of City Hall.
