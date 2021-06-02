Valdosta wraps up renovations at 4 parks

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Renovations are done at four Valdosta parks.
The parks chosen for the first round of modifications were Greer, Scott, Saunders and Vallotton parks.
They were deteriorated and outdated.
Now you can enjoy new pavilions, basketball courts and freshly stripped and surfaced tracks.
City Manager Mark Barber said Taylor Coward Park, which was one they had previously renovated, is a perfect example of the joy modernized parks can bring to the community.
“We’ve heard a lot back from the community, especially when we finished Taylor Coward Park. Just a lot of positive comments, folks thanking us for that and that’s what we’re all about here, trying to get folks outside, enjoy family time because we went through a bad 12 months. So, we are ready for folks to get out and enjoy themselves again,” said Barber.
Barber said it feels great seeing the community enjoy the new and improved parks.
Children and youth space, pickleball courts, tracks and park pavilions are planned for the next parks on the list.
Funding for these projects comes from the city’s SPLOST funds the community approved.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.