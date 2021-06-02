Rep. Buddy Carter eyeing Senate seat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - U.S. Representative Buddy Carter said he’s considering a run for the U.S. Senate.
He currently serves Georgia’s First District and has been in Congress for six and a half years.
Representative Carter came to Albany while touring the state and said he’s “praying and watching the field” to make his final decision on whether to enter the Senate race.
Carter said Georgia needs someone to stand up for the values of the Peach State.
“Our values certainly, in my opinion, are not being represented right now in the United States Senate by Rafael Warnock,” said Carter. “Who I consider to be a liberal socialist. And certainly, Joe Biden is trying to push a socialist agenda onto this country. And it’s something we have to protect our country from.”
He said Republicans need a candidate running for Senate “who is going to fight and is going to win.” He did not say when he’ll make his decision.
Carter also said the United States must secure its food supply, making it more American-controlled.
The congressman said cyberattacks against the Colonial Pipeline and now JBS meat processing has shown the vulnerabilities of the United States’ supply chains.
The world’s largest meat processing company, JBS, said most of its production is back to running following a ransomware attack that shut them down.
Experts said at least 40 food companies have been targeted by hackers, including brewer Molson Coors that shut down the Albany plant.
Carter said Americans should be concerned.
“And with good reason,” said Carter. “I serve on the energy and commerce committee and we have jurisdiction over that part of our government. And it’s certainly important that the private sector and the public sector work together to address these hacks that we’ve had. There are only two types of people. Those who have been hacked and those that don’t realize they’ve been hacked. We’ve got too much dependence on foreign countries and we’ve got to make sure we produce that here.”
Carter said he has proposed legislation to bring pharmaceutical manufacturing back to the United States and said food and oil production should also be nationally produced.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.