Rain chances the next 7 days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix as temperatures top mid-upper 80s low 90s Thursday afternoon. Dry through the evening but rain chances increae the rest of the week and through the weekend into next week.
As a summertime weather pattern takes scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely each afternoon into early evening. Don’t look for rain in your hometown everyday however you have a chance. What will be consistent the heat and humidity as warm Gulf moisture remains in place.
Outdoor activities could get rain upon but it’s not a guarantee so be prepared.
Temperatures hold near average with highs around 90 and lows near 70.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.