Rain chances the next 7 days

Wednesday 6pm First Alert Weather
By Yolanda Amadeo | June 2, 2021 at 7:54 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 7:54 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix as temperatures top mid-upper 80s low 90s Thursday afternoon. Dry through the evening but rain chances increae the rest of the week and through the weekend into next week.

As a summertime weather pattern takes scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely each afternoon into early evening. Don’t look for rain in your hometown everyday however you have a chance. What will be consistent the heat and humidity as warm Gulf moisture remains in place.

Outdoor activities could get rain upon but it’s not a guarantee so be prepared.

Temperatures hold near average with highs around 90 and lows near 70.

