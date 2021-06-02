GBI investigates fatal Berrien Co. officer-involved shooting

RAY CITY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting, according to a press release from the agency.
The release said on Tuesday, the GBI received a request from the Ray City Police Department to conduct an officer-involved shooting investigation.
Agents said preliminary information shows that around 6:45 p.m., two officers with the Ray City Police Department responded to the 100 block of Pauline Avenue to conduct a wellness check.
According to the GBI, once on scene, the officers met a man with a knife, identified as Donald Myers, 48. Myers approached the officers with the knife and the officers shot Myers, the release states.
Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived, the GBI reported.
Myers was taken into the South Georgia Medical Center Valdosta campus, where he died. Myers’ body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Ray City Police Department at (229) 455-2501. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Berrien County District Attorney’s Office for review.
