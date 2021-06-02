Cyclists stop in Albany for Fuller Center Bike Adventure

Cyclists stop in Albany for Fuller Center Bike Adventure
2021 Fuller Center Bike Adventure participants (Source: WALB)
By Kiera Hood | June 2, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT - Updated June 2 at 10:59 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cyclists from near and far laced up their sneakers Wednesday for the Fuller Center Adventure Bike Ride.

Albany was just one of the stops on the more than 3,000-mile journey from Amelia Island, Fla. to Florence, Ore.

This is the 14th year for the ride.

“People have often asked me, why would you do a 3,750-mile ride? And I immediately say, ‘I don’t think about those miles because it’s split up into segments and we do so many segments and then we help a family and that’s a great joy to me,’” explained rider Karen Dejoe.

Karen Dejoe, a biker from Tampa, Fla.
Karen Dejoe, a biker from Tampa, Fla. (Source: WALB)

On Thursday, they will be helping to repair two homes in Albany before resuming their cross-country journey.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.