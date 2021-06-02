American Idol’s Willie Spence charity concert coming to Douglas on Friday

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Over 7,000 tickets are up for grabs to see Douglas’ own American Idol, Willie Spence, live in concert.
Willie was the runner-up to this past season of American Idol, which wrapped just over a week ago.
The charity concert will be Friday at Coffee High School’s Jardine Stadium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., but there will be surprise guests as well.
Willie is bringing three former American Idol contestants with him to perform.
He made the announcement over Facebook.
“Bringing Alyssa (Raghu) and Kya (Monee) and Dewayne (Crocker Jr.) were all kinda hush hush until yesterday and so he came on Facebook Live and did that yesterday and we really seen a lot of traction since he did that,” said Organizer Michael Lord.
All of the money raised from the tickets will go to the outreach program at Willie’s home church, Bethel Family Worship Center.
If would like to purchase tickets, you can do so through EventBrite.
