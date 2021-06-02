Albany Boys & Girls Club tackling learning loss, next CEO search

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Boys & Girls Clubs around Georgia are working to help children with learning loss. The Georgia governor’s office gave them a $15 million grant.
Boys & Girls Club of Albany CEO Marvin Laster said they’re seeing more students struggle in their education through the pandemic.
He said all 33 clubs will get part of the grant.
The number of people a club serves will determine how much each gets.
Laster said this grant allows them to carry out a fundamental principle.
“To make sure that all young people are making adequate grade progression towards graduating high school on time, with a plan for the future. Whether that is to go to college, vocational school, the military or the world of work,” said Laster.
One of the programs the grant will fund is a year-round tutoring program.
This will give students behind in English, language arts, and math the option for one-on-one, or small group tutoring.
They hope to serve around 9,000 students across Georgia, from ages 5-18.
The grant funding lasts from now until September 2022.
Along with tackling learning loss, the Boys & Girls Club of Albany is looking for its next CEO.
Laster is stepping down.
Although he’s stepping away, Laster said he’s sticking around Albany and will continue to be involved.
“Not just fair to say it’s absolutely accurate that I will be involved with the Boys and Girls Club, no matter what. It’s been a great run. I look forward to the next chapter and all the greatness that this organization will bring to its community and young people it serves,” said Laster.
Laster said they will close the job opening for the position this Friday.
They hope to have a candidate in place within the next few months.
That person will work with Laster, learning the community and about the Club’s partners.
Laster officially steps down on June 30, 2022.
