Southwell official announces retirement, replacement named

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwell health system top official is retiring.
Carol Smith, chief nursing executive and chief operating officer for Southwell Medical in Adel and former Acute Care and chief nursing officer for Tift Regional Medical Center, announced her retirement at the end of May.
“I am grateful for the opportunity I had to serve with such a wonderful organization,” said Smith. “I worked with a great group of people that I will miss tremendously, but I do look forward to spending more time with family, especially my grandchildren.”
Smith joined the health system in 2013 and spent over 40 years in the healthcare field.
“We are so thankful to Carol Smith for her years of service to Southwell,” said Chris Dorman, Southwell president and CEO. “She has helped us through many transitions over the years, and she was instrumental in helping our system get through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we will miss her tremendously, we wish her well in her much-deserved retirement.”
Jay Carmichael, the current Southwell chief of staff, will serve as chief operating officer at Southwell Medical.
Carmichael has been with Southwell since 2016.
“While I will miss everyone I worked with at Southwell Medical, I know Jay Carmichael will do a fantastic job,” said Smith. “I am leaving the hospital in great hands.”
