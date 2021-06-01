Red Cross says cancer patients are suffering from lack of blood donations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Red Cross is saying a lack of blood donation is negatively affecting cancer patients.
Donations dropped during the pandemic, plus there are special storage practices for blood when it’s being used for cancer patients. They have to separate the platelets from the blood and it can only be stored for a very limited amount of time.
“Platelets are basically a blood clotting component, and it’s primarily used for cancer patients during treatments. It has to be transfused within five days of donations so it can’t be stockpiled,” said Red Cross spokesperson, Ruby Ramirez.
They said they are seeing a decline in blood donations coming off the pandemic and because it’s now summertime. Cancer patients also take up half of all donated platelets.
