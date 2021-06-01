New traffic cameras up and running in Fitzgerald

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Cameras are watching you in Fitzgerald.
Around eight traffic cameras are now taking photos of vehicles as they drive throughout the city.
The cameras are picking up on things like expired tags and more.
Mayor Jim Puckett said the cameras have been up for about two months and over 71 citations have been written. In April alone, almost $6,000 was collected from citations.
Puckett said the cameras have also helped in two criminal cases. He believes this is a way to keep the city safer and possibly prevent future crime, but the cameras weren’t installed just to collect money from taxpayers.
“We are not doing this as a gotcha. We are doing this because when bad things happen and unfortunately, over the past couple of years, we realized that those things happen even in a small city like Fitzgerald, we wanna make sure we catch the bad guys and this helps us do that,” said Puckett.
Puckett said the city was approached by the company Flock Safety to install and maintain the cameras. He said that came in at a one-time cost of about $32,000. That money came from the general fund budget.
Puckett said he believes the cameras will eventually pay for themselves.
The cameras are placed throughout the city but mainly closer to major exits and entrances into Fitzgerald.
