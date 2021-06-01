Moultrie native diving for gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A year postponed and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is finally happening. For one Moultrie-based diver, representing the USA in the Olympics has been a lifelong dream.
Cason Tyler said, “When I started, it was just something I really fell in love with - the sport. And as I progressed it really became something that I realized that maybe I could do. And maybe make the Olympics one day so I decided to go for it.”
Carson Tyler has been making waves in the world of diving for years. Not only has he dominated the high school ranks, but Tyler is also a four-time Junior Nationals medalist and a member of the 2019 Junior Pan American Championship team that competed in Santiago, Chile, where he had one fifth- and two sixth-place finishes.
And in just a few days, Tyler will get his shot to qualify for the Olympics.
“It’s really setting in, the emotions and stuff. But you got to stay emotionally sound and really be confident in what you’ve practiced for. And I’m really prepared,” said Tyler.
Tyler’s dreams of competing in the Olympics are about to springboard as he prepares for the Olympic Trials.
Tyler added, “It means a lot. It’s been my dream ever since I got started to compete at that stage and perform for the United States.”
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Olympics were postponed a year. A year Tyler has used to perfect his skill and prepare for this monumental opportunity.
“Just this year it’s really been serious for me to get my dives right and put together a great list,” said Tyler.
Tyler will leave Friday ahead of the Olympic Trials which are being held at Indiana University. There he will compete in three events: the 3 Meter, 3 Meter Synchro, and Platform.
His team has high hopes that Tyler will advance to the finals in his events.
The Olympic Diving Trials begin Sunday the 6 and end the following Sunday.
