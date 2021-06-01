Longtime Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant passes away

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A longtime Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office employee passed away, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.
Sgt. Luther Lane was a “devoted public servant who had a passion for mentoring the youth of the community,” the sheriff’s office said.
Lane served with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office since 1995.
The sheriff’s office said Lane worked with the youth as a D.A.R.E., G.R.E.A.T. and C.H.A.M.P.S. instructor, along with working full-time in the Youth Unit by doing interventions with troubled youth and their families.
“Sgt. Lane firmly believed that the way to strengthen a community is to instill values and ethics into the upcoming generation. His unfortunate passing is a devastating blow to all who knew him, especially to his family and law-enforcement family,” the post states. “During this time of grief, we humbly ask for your prayers and thank you for your support.”
Visitation will be Friday, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., at Martin Luther King Memorial Chapel, 1908 MLK, Jr. Dr. Funeral arrangements are Saturday, at 2:30 p.m. at Hugh Mills Stadium, 740 W. Society Ave. Interment will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, 1907 Dawson Rd.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.