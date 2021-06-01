Exchange Club Fairgrounds hosts first concert since pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - People in the Good Life City will soon experience an in-person concert this Sunday at the Albany Exchange Club Fairgrounds, after a year’s absence because of the pandemic.
Chicago rapper ‘Lil Durk’ will make his Albany debut at the event.
Fairgrounds vice president, Ralph Paustian, said it’s time for people to get out and live a normal life again.
He said he doesn’t really have any concerns when it comes to large gatherings, because he believes the data shows that 60% of Georgia is vaccinated. But Paustian said that the other 40% shouldn’t be affected since this is an outdoor event.
“Most of all of our events at the fairgrounds, we have our own security team, and they do a real good job. Even during the car show. The fair that’s going to be coming up at the end of October. We have our personnel out there along with the sheriff’s department and Albany P.D.,” said Paustian.
Dougherty County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Terron Hayes said he wants people to get out and have a good time, but at the same time, he and other sheriff deputies want to make sure people are safe and protected.
He said they will also make sure people are following the proper guidelines from the Department of Public Health. But in regard to protection, Chief Deputy Hayes emphasized that they have will more units out at this event.
With public venues beginning to allow fans to come in person, Chief Deputy Hayes said they will be alert and ready for anything to happen.
We had a discussion about recent incidents you might have heard about in the NBA fans throwing items at players during NBA playoff games. He explained what will happen if fans repeat some of those same offenses at the concert.
“If they throw something at these individuals, that’s an arrestable offense. They will be arrested or escorted out of the venue. We’re not going to tolerate that. So no, we are not going to play games,” said Hayes.
He also said there will be zero tolerance of any law-breaking, and everyone will be protected.
According to Eventbrite.com, the tickets for the event vary from $65 with general admission to $2,500 in the VIP section.
