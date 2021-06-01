Dry spell ending soon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week brings a pattern change across SGA. Although hot 90s hold, much needed rainfall gradually returns. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely Thursday and continue into next week. This active weather pattern brings more clouds and daily rainfall but not a washout.
For the weekend temperatures drop from the 90s into the mid-upper 80s while lows hold upper 60s around 70s.
June 1st not only marks the beginning of Meteorological Summer but also the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season. Like last year, the season got an early start at the end of May with Tropical Storm Ana becoming the first named storm. NOAA is forecasting an above average season.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.