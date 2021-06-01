Dougherty Co. EMS receives nearly 350 calls over Memorial Day weekend

Dougherty Co. EMS receives nearly 350 calls over Memorial Day weekend
By Bobby Poitevint | June 1, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 11:57 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County paramedics were busy over Memorial Day weekend.

They received almost 350 calls over the five-day period.

Here’s a breakdown of what came in according to county officials:

  • Friday, May 28: They received 53 medical calls (includes cases like chest pain, stroke, general illness, etc.), 13 trauma calls (auto accidents, falls, etc.) and three local transports.
  • Saturday, May 29: They received 44 medical calls, 15 trauma calls and four medical alert activation calls.
  • Sunday, May 30: They received 36 medical calls, 12 trauma calls and one medical alert activation.
  • Monday, May 31: They received 54 medical calls and four medical alert activations.

EMS told WALB News 10 that they received their highest volume of calls on Thursday with a total of 91 calls that day.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.