Dougherty Co. EMS receives nearly 350 calls over Memorial Day weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County paramedics were busy over Memorial Day weekend.
They received almost 350 calls over the five-day period.
Here’s a breakdown of what came in according to county officials:
- Friday, May 28: They received 53 medical calls (includes cases like chest pain, stroke, general illness, etc.), 13 trauma calls (auto accidents, falls, etc.) and three local transports.
- Saturday, May 29: They received 44 medical calls, 15 trauma calls and four medical alert activation calls.
- Sunday, May 30: They received 36 medical calls, 12 trauma calls and one medical alert activation.
- Monday, May 31: They received 54 medical calls and four medical alert activations.
EMS told WALB News 10 that they received their highest volume of calls on Thursday with a total of 91 calls that day.
