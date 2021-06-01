CORE brings more COVID-19 vaccine sites to Southwest Georgia

CORE brings more COVID-19 vaccine sites to Southwest Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Over the next few days, new COVID-19 vaccine sites are coming to South Georgia.

CORE, a nonprofit organization, is reaching out to south Georgia businesses and people to give them clear information about the vaccine.

Community Outreach Specialist Whitney Fields said they are starting a team of community mobilizers. These mobilizers will go out on foot and pass out flyers and educational materials to areas that need access to the vaccine.

“Our hope is that people are seeing our community mobilizers in the community before they’re seeing the vaccine pop-ups. They’ll be able to take that information, make their informed decision and ultimately, come get vaccinated with us,” said Fields.

They started this team after their last round of vaccine pop-up sites didn’t have a high turnout.

Some of the sites will be located in Sylvester, Edison, and Colquitt.

Wednesday, June 2

Time: Noon – 3 p.m.

Location: Sandtrap Club parking lot, 1412 Radium Springs Road in Albany

Saturday, June 5

Time: Noon – 3 p.m.

Location: Sandtrap Club parking lot, 1412 Radium Springs Road in Albany

Sunday, June 13

Time: 1 – 4 p.m.

Location: Jones Chapel AME, 317 Railroad Street in Sylvester

Sunday, June 13

Time: 1 – 5 p.m.

Location: Merritt Funeral Home, 305 M.L.K. Jr. Street in Colquitt

Saturday, June 19

Time: 8:30 am – Noon

Location: 19473 Hartford Street in Edison

