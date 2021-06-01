City and county debate past due property tax issue

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In about two months, people in Dougherty County far enough behind on their property taxes will see their homes go up for sale.
The county said all efforts are made to keep this from happening.
But, the city seems to have two main issues. One, that more needs to be done to make people pay their taxes, and two, more effort needs to be made to sell the homes of those who don’t.
Most homes are located in the city, not the county’s unincorporated area. That’s become a point of contention because the city will pay for most demolitions.
“It’s hundreds of properties that are in the condition that they now need to be demolished throughout the City,” said Mayor of Albany Bo Dorough.
There are three taxing authorities in Dougherty County. The county, the city, and the school system. The county collects the taxes.
City Commissioner Chad Warbington said in some ways, other counties do more than Dougherty in that area.
“They do a lot more to notify. They notify next of kin, they notify brothers, sisters, aunts, whoever is connected. They also put signs in people’s yards. They do a host of things to try and get payment before it goes to sale,” he explained.
Dougherty County Tax Director Shonna Josey said people are given a lot of time to bring themselves current.
“Ample amount of time from Dec. 21st until the very day of the tax sale to pay any taxes that are due.”
The tax sale is on the first Tuesday in August.
She also addressed commissioners’ concerns that only some properties were deemed fit for the tax sale.
“First of all, I’d like to clarify, we bring all properties to the tax sales,” she said.
However, they may not return to future sales, based on their condition.
Mayor Dorough said in some cases the property isn’t sellable because it became dilapidated while no one was paying on it.
“Once a property gets to the point where it has to be demolished by the city, we’re getting complaints from the neighbors. No action was taken. At some point in time, it could have been acquired for the land bank and been rehabilitated,” he said.
The rules for tax collection are state-regulated and major changes would have to be made at that level.
The county does have a 99 percent tax collection rate. To be clear, that doesn’t mean 99 percent of properties are paid in full.
Tax sale bids start at the amount of back due to property taxes, plus fees. The owner has one year to get the property back before it’s officially foreclosed on.
