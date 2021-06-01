Albany man pushes city to invest more in youth sports

By Gabrielle Ware | June 1, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT - Updated June 1 at 7:55 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man wants the city to put more CARES Act money towards funding youth sports and recreation.

James Hubbard grew up in Albany. He’s a huge sports fan and says if the city invests more in youth sports now, the payoff could be great later.

James Hubbard (Source: WALB)

“Bringing these tournaments in, you’re bringing people into the city, you’re bringing money into the restaurants, you’re bringing money into the hotels. I think it would be good for tourism,” he said.

Hubbard is asking the city to improve recreational facilities, build partnerships, and strengthen city programming.

An Albany man wants the City Commission to invest more in youth sports. (Source: WALB)

