Albany man pushes city to invest more in youth sports

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man wants the city to put more CARES Act money towards funding youth sports and recreation.
James Hubbard grew up in Albany. He’s a huge sports fan and says if the city invests more in youth sports now, the payoff could be great later.
“Bringing these tournaments in, you’re bringing people into the city, you’re bringing money into the restaurants, you’re bringing money into the hotels. I think it would be good for tourism,” he said.
Hubbard is asking the city to improve recreational facilities, build partnerships, and strengthen city programming.
