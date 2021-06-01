Albany commissioners hire firm to search for next city manager

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany is getting a little closer to finding its next city manager after commissioners approved the firm HR.Gov to conduct the search for candidates last week.
The commission, as a whole, is hoping to have someone in that role by fall.
Now that a firm has been hired, what’s next for the firm to get the ball rolling?
“Putting postings out, starting to gather candidates that are qualified and so look forward to that in the months of June and July to start that process,” said Commissioner Chad Warbington.
Commissioner BJ Fletcher said she encourages any local or out-of-city qualified candidates to apply.
This all comes after former City Manager Sharon Subadan submitted her letter of resignation back in March to pursue the county administrator position in Douglas County.
Currently, Steven Carter holds the title of interim city manager.
