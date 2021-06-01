Albany business owner helps homeless man, celebrates 2 years in operation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As an Albany business owner celebrated two years in operation, she said she’s helping others, and in return, they’re lifting her spirits.
Dorothy Tolbert owns Nise Sold Treasures on West Broad Avenue.
Recently, she gifted a homeless man a shirt and pants when he couldn’t afford them but it wasn’t long until the man returned to the store, but this time with money to shop.
“That just made my day, really made my day and I seen him after that. He had on the outfit. He was sitting down in the plaza. He had the outfit on that he bought with the $20 and he said, ‘I’m so glad you’re in the plaza, ‘cause it’s so convenient for me. I’m glad you’re here,’” explained Tolbert.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics said a good portion of new businesses don’t last more than a few years, but Tolbert believes she will beat those odds even through the pandemic.
Tolbert celebrated two years of having her business open on Monday.
