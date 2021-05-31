Splash pad, Flint Riverquarium now open for the summer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) The splash pad and Flint Riverquarium are now open for the summer.
Families from Albany, South Carolina and Florida have visted downtown Albany.
They came to visit both the aquarium and the splash pad.
Many of the families said after a long year of being cooped up, they used Memorial Day to get their kids back out and active.
Tria Edwards said this is her family’s first time at the park, but it won’t be their last.
“It’s free and it’s beautiful. It’s really nice on the river, to bring them out of the house finally, and there’s lots of families around, so it seems pretty safe with a bunch of people walking on the trail and hiking,” said Edwards.
The Flint Riverquarium is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Active-duty military and their families can get in for free.
The splash pad will be open until Labor Day.
