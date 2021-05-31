Norman Park college for sale

NORMAN PARK, Ga. (WALB) - The former Georgia Baptist Conference Center in Norman Park, which dates back 120 years, and now part of Shorter University, will be auctioned on June 30.
The campus is for sale either as a whole, or may be sold in five different tracts. Bidding will be both on-site and online.
The property at 4243 U.S. Highway 319 North in Norman Park, consists of approximately 32.05 acres and includes buildings with guest rooms and meeting rooms, a dining hall, an auditorium, a gymnasium, and a chapel.
It was built in 1901 as Norman Institute, a school for first grade through high school, became Norman Junior College in 1928, and was renamed Norman College in 1951.
In 1971, the property was turned over to the Georgia Baptist Convention. Since then, under a variety of names, the facility has hosted meetings by churches and other groups. For a while, it was a satellite campus of Brewton-Parker College.
In 2016, the Georgia Baptist Mission Board gave the campus to Shorter University.
