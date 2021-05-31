Man in custody in connection to Albany child death

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officials said Rashard Nelson, 19, is in custody in connection to a child’s death in Albany.
Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards said blunt force trauma was the one-year-old child’s cause of death.
Last week, police responded to a cardiac arrest call in the 100 block of Marie Road.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The deceased child was discovered last Friday. Following the discovery of the child, the investigation began, including an autopsy, and the autopsy was completed on Tuesday and based on it,” Edwards said. “It was determined that it was a homicide and Rashard Nelson was identified as a person of interest and then later confirmed as a suspect in the death of the child.”
Officials said this is an ongoing investigation. WALB is working to learn more details.
