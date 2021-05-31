Man charged with kidnapping, obstruction in Wilcox Co. incident

PITTS, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged with kidnapping and several other charges in connection to a domestic dispute incident, according to the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office.
On May 22, deputies responded to a home on 12th Avenue West about a domestic dispute.
The sheriff’s office said when deputies got there, they found Lewis Fussell, 40. The sheriff’s office said he took a minor child from their mother and ran into a wooded area.
Deputies were able to get the child and Fussell barricaded himself inside a home, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said he was taken into custody after a brief altercation.
He was charged with kidnapping, three counts of felony obstruction of law enforcement officers, and reckless conduct.
The sheriff’s office said Fussell is currently in the Wilcox County Jail.
