Man accused of strangling officer before jumping out of 3rd story window

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) – A man allegedly strangled a corrections officer before barricading himself in a bathroom and jumping out of a third story window.
Seymour Police Department officers were called to the Schneck Medical Center around 12:25 p.m. Monday to help with a prisoner who escaped from Jackson County Sheriff Department custody.
The suspect, Jackson Hatchett, 27, of Brownstown, was being discharged from the hospital when he overpowered and assaulted a corrections officer, according to Seymour police.
Hatchett allegedly strangled the corrections officer until he lost consciousness. Police said Hatchett then barricaded himself inside of a bathroom and broke out a third story window. He jumped from the window to a second story roof and entered a mechanical room.
A security officer had Hatchett cornered in the mechanical room when officers arrived.
Hatchett was taken into custody and charged with escape, battery with serious bodily injury, strangulation, theft and criminal mischief.
He was also treated for injuries he suffered from jumping out of the window.
The condition of the corrections officer has not been released.
