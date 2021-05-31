Kentucky man who received controversial pardon rearrested

Former Ky. Gov. Matt Bevin (Source: mattbevin.com)
By Associated Press | May 31, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT - Updated May 31 at 7:57 PM

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who was convicted of homicide and then received a controversial pardon from then-Gov. Matt Bevin has been rearrested.

The Courier-Journal reports the sister of the man Patrick Baker was convicted of killing told the paper a federal agent had alerted her to the arrest.

Patrick Baker
Patrick Baker (Source: Laurel County Correctional Center)

A spokesman with the Federal Bureau of Investigation didn’t immediately respond to an email Monday asking for more information on the charges.

>> Sources: Bevin under FBI Probe

Bevin issued hundreds of pardons between his electoral defeat in November 2019 and his final day in office a month later.

Baker’s pardon was controversial because his relatives had held a fundraiser for the Republican governor in 2018.

