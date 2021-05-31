ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Memorial holiday will remain fairly dry and quiet from here on out. Temperatures will remain warm in the upper 80′s and low 90′s. Overnight, we hold on to warm lows in the 60′s with Mostly clear skies. Tuesday will have a very similar trend as dry conditions last and lower 90′s return for another day. However, we will see the biggest change during the middle of this week. Showers and thunderstorms move back into the forecast after bring out of it for a while this month. Rainfall will be possible Wednesday and continue into the next weekend, but the showers will be hit or miss on some of these days. Next, temperatures will be more seasonable this week with highs in the lower 90′s.