Chehaw welcomes three new exhibits, honors active-duty military

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Looking for something to do? Chehaw is welcoming back some animals after losing their exhibits to Hurricane Michael in 2018.
The ring-tailed lemur, the red-ruffed lemur and the African spurred tortoise are back at Chehaw. Morgan Burnette, the director of Chehaw, said these animals were in holding because of Hurricane Michael.
“Unfortunately, their exhibits were destroyed,” said Burnette.
Hurricane Michael affected other parts of Chehaw, but the lemur and tortoise exhibits were hit the hardest.
Burnette said when damaging storms are coming, the safety of the animals and the public is the park’s top priority.
“Anytime we have inclement weather or something coming into town, the zookeepers do a great job in identifying what they might need to do to keep our animals and the public safe,” said Burnette.
The lemurs have been a big hit since being reintroduced.
“They seem to enjoy being out and of course, the public enjoys seeing more animals at the zoo as well,” Burnette told WALB News 10.
From now until Labor Day, Chehaw is allowing active-duty military and their families to visit the zoo for free.
Officials said that being a Blue Star Museum is a way for the park to give back to the military and their families.
“This is just a great way for us to be able to honor service members, as well as recognize the positive impact that the military has on our community,” said Burnette.
Burnette said the Riverquarium and Thronateeska are also Blue Star Museums.
To qualify for a free visit, you need to bring a valid ID to show at Chehaw, the Flint Riverquarium or Thronateeska.
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.